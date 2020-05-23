Barry NICHOLLS
Passed away peacefully at Trillium Manor in Orillia on May 21, 2020 in his 83rd year. Devoted husband of Shirley Nicholls (nee Smith). Cherished father of Sheri Nicholls (Duncan Thomson). Loving grandfather of Quinn Thomson. Dear brother of Yvonne Brandon (Ken). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Capulato, Dr. Fagan and the team of heroes at Trillium Manor. Barry loved his antique '51 Ford and his membership in Twin Lakes Cruisers. He will be missed by all those who knew him. Memorial donations may be made to Trillium Manor through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on May 23, 2020.
