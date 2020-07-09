In our time of loss you have granted us peace and healing through your love, kind words and thoughtful deeds. A special thank you to my immediate family, without whom I would be lost, Chatterson Funeral Home for their expert care and Medatech Engineering who through their loving support have shown us why Barry so loved his final workplace & the people who work there. Until we can get together, we are forever grateful! Lynn & the family of Barry Hawton. Thank You.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store