Returned to his Heavenly home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 after a brief and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, at the age of 71. Son of the late Wilfred & Jean (Cox) Hawton. Barry was the devoted husband to Lynn (denBok) for 51 years. Loving father of Ed (Shawna) Hawton, and Carrie (Tony) Hanemaayer. Proud Opa to Rebecca, Amanda, Landon, Gage and Taite. He'll be thoughtfully remembered by many, many loved ones - family and friends too numerous to list - he was so adored and respected by all. He was a machinist, millwright, welder, all round can fix absolutely anything guy. Former employee of the Collingwood shipyards (until it's closing), personal small engine repair business owner. He worked for several years at Moosenee Transportation Limited and enjoyed the shipping travels to Northern and Eastern Canada. Maclean Engineering and most currently Medatach Engineering. He was an invaluable person to know or having the honour of working alongside. He was hardworking, gifted, tenacious, knowledgeable, and determined. He had a passion for anything mechanical - especially his prized 1968 Beaumont that he built over the last several years. We are thankful he was able to fulfill this and be a part of car shows - he was so proud of this achievement. He loved his music, computer games, and cooking. There was nothing he could not do. He will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Private family cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. A special thank you is extended to St. Josephs Hospital, Toronto for the wonderful care they provided Barry and their support to his family. Remembrances to Pancreatic Cancer Canada would be appreciated by Barry's family. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Barry, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.