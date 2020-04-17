|
Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health on April 5, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Wall. Loving mother of Linda Lamers and David Wall. Predeceased by her daughter Beverley. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Christopher (Pardeep), Nicholas (Crystal), Stephen (Brie) and her great-grandchildren Christopher Jr., Angelina, Colton, Summer, Gabriella and Nate. Predeceased by her siblings Warren, Dick and Muriel and parents Willis and Rosalie. At Beatrice's request cremation has taken place. She will return to her beloved Bermuda for burial. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition Simcoe and condolences may be forwarded through peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020