1/1
Belynda Pauline CLELAND KERELCHUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Belynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Belynda on October 6, 2020 at her Mississauga home at the age of 53. Belynda is the proud mother of Erick and Gwen. Beloved daughter of Leonard Cleland and Paula Baldwin, and stepdaughter of Gayle Cleland. Dear sister of Steve, Laura, Joanna and Jamie. She will be deeply missed by her Nana, aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and her colleagues at Aon Benfield. In lieu of flowers, a donation in support of Belynda's children can be made through their GoFundMe account. For donations and online condolences, please visit www.glenoaks.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved