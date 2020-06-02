It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma, friend and community advocate, Bernadette Catherine Snider on Friday, May 29, 2020. Affectionately known to all as "Bunny" she left us with grace, dignity a sense of humor and her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Ken Snider (deceased 2005), Bunny leaves her "always planning an event" family Kathy Stewart (Jim), Doug (Terry), Ann Hewlett (Shawn) and Sandy Dupuis (Peter). Loving grandmother to Dianna, Adam, Brittany (L.J), Brianna (Alain), Alyse (Jon), Ryan, Peter (Beth), Melanie and Holly (Alex). Special great-grandmother to Zachary, Andrew, Remi, Jillian, Violet and a new Dupuis addition in November. Fondly remembered by Monica and Braden. Born to the late Frank and Bertille Marley on July 5, 1934 in Phelpston, ON Bunny was third oldest of the 14 beautiful Irish Marley clan. She is survived by sisters Mary Ellen, Marg (the late Dave Thomas), Angela and Phil and brothers Joseph(the late Deloris), Patrick (Heather), James (the late Colleen) and Paul (Cathy) and sister-in-law Liz (Scott). Predeceased by five brothers Edward, Michael (the late Goldie), Peter(Liz), Leo and Bill. Survived by her sister in law, Ruth (late Len Miller) and fondly remembered by the Snider family. She was loved dearly by many nieces and nephews. Bunny graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing (Toronto) in 1955 and later Gerontology at Georgian College. She was a compassionate nurse and provided great mentorship to many younger colleagues. She worked at St. Joseph's, Penetang General Hospital, St. Andrew's Hospital, Georgian Manor and Huronia District Hospital. Raising her family in Waverley with Ken, she was forever committed to improving her community. Ken and Bunny worked hard together to build the family business, Snider Transport and built their second family home on Georgian Bay in Victoria Harbour. She enjoyed lots of parties with friends and family and the invitation to "drop by" was always there and she extended her hospitality generously. Her family was very important and she lit up whenever we walked in the door or gave her a call. She was never too busy to have a visit or offer you some cookies. She had a gift to make everyone feel that you were indeed her favourite. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy and she attended many graduations, school plays, baseball, hockey, basketball games, music festivals, family outings, weddings and was always ready to give a little baking, gardening or driving lesson on the side. Bunny had a relentless spirit and a great capacity for compassion that was made real through her countless acts of kindness. Her quiet inner strength and positive attitude enabled her to work on many needed community supports such as the affordable housing project. Through her faith and devotion to St. Mary's Catholic Church (Victoria Harbour), she worked tirelessly at the food bank and could always be found at the bake table at CWL bazaars. Bunny had many lifelong friendships including the walking "gals" of 27 years and the bridge club. She enjoyed knitting and we have all been recipients of a pair of socks as she worked her way around the family. She loved to bake and many have enjoyed her tea biscuits, queen elizabeth cake, butter tarts and pies. Bunny loved a glass of wine, ice cream, good conversation and time spent with family and friends on Georgian Bay. Our strong matriarch's legacy to be caring, kind and generous with each other has been instilled in all of us. We all know to make the "job list" and get one thing done in the morning so that you can enjoy whatever fun there is to be had in the afternoon. Special thanks to all that have cared and loved Bunny on her journey and know that you are appreciated. A private family service has been held and when circumstances permit a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. If you wish to make a donation please consider any one of the many organizations that Bunny was passionate about supporting. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircrematiocentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 2, 2020.