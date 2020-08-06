The family of the late Bernadette "Bunny" Snider would like to express their deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, support and messages of sympathy and comfort during this difficult time. We especially wish to thank all those who sent flowers, shared a kind word on the LeClair tribute wall, made donations to a charity of their choice
, acknowledged Mom by way of mass intentions, the CWL ladies who prepared such a beautiful meal and "drive by" tribute at Lakeview Cemetery and to Fr John for his kind words and support during this difficult time. Mom was an amazing lady whose legacy will live on forever. She will be missed by many. Kathy, Doug, Ann, Sandy and families.