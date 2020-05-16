Bud passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in his 89th year. He died peacefully in the Barrie home he had built in 1954. Beloved husband of Pearl Elizabeth (nee Morrison); honored father of Pam (late Ron Jensen) of Elmvale, Susan of Barrie and Sharon of Vancouver; loving grandfather of Jamie, Erin (Jamie Weatherston), Melissa and Patrick; great grandfather of Ava and Isla; and proud uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Bud was predeceased by parents Thomas and Doris Belanger, and siblings Arnold, Raymond, Mary, Estelle, Eugene and Donald. Bud was a solid, steady, hard-working and respected man with a sharp wit and a warm heart. He was a good provider, neighbour and citizen, and a builder through and through - of homes, friendships and community spirit. Though he bought many a lottery ticket, Bud's riches were his family and the many who adored him. From humble beginnings in Campbell's Bay Quebec, Bud moved to Barrie Ontario where he met and started a life with his cherished wife Pearl of 68 years. He worked for Bentorswell Construction before founding his own company building houses, and then rounded out his building career by helping many friends enhance their homes and cottages. Practicing his innate talent and work ethic, he was 87 before considering retirement. Bud loved working with his hands, and after a hard days work he traded his hammer for a deck of cards and a laugh with friends. Along the way, Bud built two cottages of his own at Harris Lake, and spent many happy hours fishing, one of the biggest of the many joys in his life. He and Pearl were fortunate to have travelled the world together, broadening a lively curiosity that he fed with voracious reading. Bud was also an active, dedicated member of St. John Vianney Parish for more than 60 years. Those who love Bud will always find him in a game of cards, a winning ticket, or in a sunset on Harris Lake. "Be careful now and remember, always be good like me." The date for Bud's Celebration of Life has not yet been set. The family would appreciate that any memorial donations be made to St. John Vianney Parish or Hospice Simcoe. Online condolences and memories can be shared at steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 16, 2020.