Age 92 passed away at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. She was born July 17, 1927 in Tay Township to her parents Irene and Luther VanCamp. She was a graduate of high school and continued to The Ontario Hospital (now known as Waypoint Centre) to train as a nurse. Bernice left the hospital to work at Fern Shoes Company as shift work at the hospital wasn't suitable for raising her children. Many of you may not know this, but Bernice was also a foot model there. Bernice went back to the Penetanguishene Ontario Hospital in the housekeeping department while continuing her education through George Brown College to become a supervisor. She loved this position and everyone she worked with. Bernice was a "tell it how it is" kind of woman and had the respect of all her colleagues. She was given the nickname "Razorback" by Ralph Rawn for her tough yet loving ways. Bernice was a kind, strong, independent, true to her word, honest, caring, incredible woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. She never gave up, always persevering for herself and her family. Even with so many hardships, her life was full of joy for many years. She spent her winters in Florida at Oasis Park and enjoyed her time playing bingo and shuffleboard with friends, visiting John's Pass with family and shopping at the Flea Markets. She spent her summers camping at Honeymoon Bay with her children and grandchildren and eventually bought a trailer at Picnic lsland. Her most exciting times over the last several years were playing cards every Monday with her dear friends and on Tuesdays having lunch with her Legion family. Fridays were her time to pamper herself at Classique Hair Stylist where she was their longest running customer of 45 years. Bernice looked forward to her summer visits by her grandchildren and great grandchildren who are spread throughout Canada from East to West and even as far north as Yellowknife. Bernice loved to tell stories of years past and right up until her last breath, she continued to share stories with her family of memories so dear to her. Bernice was loved immensely and will be missed greatly by Doug, Joan & Don, Sharon & Ray, Linda, Marissa, Danielle, Meagan, Melanie, Aaron, Heather, Blair, Nicole and her 15 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



