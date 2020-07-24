Passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, with her children by her side on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in her 83rd year. Cherished mother of Mitchell Thomas (Molly), Darrell Thomas (Sheila), and Sherry Arnone (Joe). Bernice will be fondly remembered by Josh, Kyle, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernice will be deeply missed by her companion and best friend, her dog Barley. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca