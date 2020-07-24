1/1
Bernice Doreen THOMAS
Passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, with her children by her side on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in her 83rd year. Cherished mother of Mitchell Thomas (Molly), Darrell Thomas (Sheila), and Sherry Arnone (Joe). Bernice will be fondly remembered by Josh, Kyle, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernice will be deeply missed by her companion and best friend, her dog Barley. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Sherry, Darryl, Mitch....So sorry to hear the passing of Aunt Bernice. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during these difficult times. Love Randy, Launa, Venna & Randi
Randy Penney
Family
