Bernie died peacefully at her home in Ramara, Ontario on January 22, 2020. She was a gifted teacher who taught for several years at Couchiching Heights Public School in Orillia and then for 27 years at Summitview Public School in Stouffville, Ontario. She loved children, and working to bring out the best in them. After retiring from teaching, and before moving back to the Orillia area, Bernie volunteered at Markham Pioneer Village Museum. She dressed in period costume and told stories to visiting school groups. She was particularly popular at Halloween with her trove of ghost tales. She had a rich variety of interests including weaving, antiques, gardening, music, theatre and bird watching. She loved matching wits (in a kindly way) with squirrels coveting the seeds in her many bird feeders. She was an avid reader and had a fondness for Agatha Christie. Bernie took pride in her children and grandchildren. Family was important. She liked nothing better than to engage everyone in lively debate at family gatherings. No topic was off limits. Bernie leaves husband Wayne, son Michael, daughter Leanne and four grandchildren: Michaela, Christopher, Grace and Charlotte; and many other relatives, friends and students, who had the good fortune to know her. She touched many lives. She was a beautiful woman; we will miss her. It was a life well lived. We would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia and the palliative care nurses who visited Bernie at home. Without exception they were kind, attentive and professional. A celebration of Bernie's life will take place at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with visitation starting at 12 p.m. followed by a service starting at 1 p.m. A reception will follow on site. Bernie, and her family, would appreciate donations to the Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation in Orillia, Ontario. A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 25, 2020