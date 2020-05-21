(Owner of The Sharpening House, Orillia) Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Thursday May 14, 2020 in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Orma Shepherd. Loving father of Scott Bishop (Debra), Brad Bishop, Matt Bishop (Lisa), Scott Shepherd, Craig Shepherd (Lisa), and Chris Shepherd (Lori). Proud grandfather of Teagen, Lukas, Delilah, Xavier and Keira. Dear brother of Doug (Mina), Dave (Sonia), and Susan (Jeff). Bert will be dearly missed by his family, and many friends. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or to your local hospital of choice through the Simcoe Funeral Home 38 James Street East Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are also welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.