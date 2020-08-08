Bert BOONSTRA

1/1
Passed away peacefully at the Waterford Barrie Retirement Residence in Barrie on August 3, 2020 in his 83rd year. From humble roots, Bert worked hard in his career as an insurance broker. He was a proud member of the Civitan Club. Devoted husband of Carol (Deceased 2001) and cherished father of Tanya, Ian and Eric (Rita). Much loved Pake/Grandpa to Karyna, Aaron, Jordyn, Arya and Declan. He is survived by siblings Jennie (Dave), Louise, and Wally (Ruth) and sister-in-law Marnie. Predeceased by siblings Betty, Lydia and Dave. He will be missed by his large extended family along with many friends. Cared for by his companion Sheila Brown. If so desired, memorial donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice. Respecting Bert's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. A small Celebration of Life will be planned for at later date. Thank you Dad for taking such good care of us. Online memories of Bert may be left at www.peacefultransition.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 8, 2020.
