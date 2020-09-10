Visitation for family and friends will be opened at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland, Ontario starting at 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, a Private Family Memorial service to follow. We are limited to the numbers at the memorial service so if you wish to watch the service you may go on the Carson Funeral Home Youtube Channel. If desired, Bert's memory can be honoured with a donation to the charity of your choice
. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.