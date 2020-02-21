Home

Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
Bert passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Bert is survived by sisters, Monica (Phillips) of Vermont and Veronica (Tremblay) of Ottawa, and is predeceased by brothers, Joseph and Roland, and sisters, Vivian (Genier), Hazel (Robitaille), Germaine (Speers) and Bernadette (Laganiere). He is the father of Peter, Louise (John) Couchman, Elise (Patrick) Kennedy, Denis (Bonita) and Kenneth "Joe" (Mary). He is grandfather to 6 and great grandfather to 7 (with one on the way). Bert will be remembered as a farmer, entrepreneur, handyman, volunteer and as a life coach to many. Visitation by family and friends will be opened at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland, Ontario starting at 10:00am on Thursday, May 21, 2020, followed by a Memorial service in the chapel at 11:00am, and a reception after the service. If desired, Bert's memory can be honoured with a donation to the . Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 21, 2020
