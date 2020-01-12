|
Peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre, Orillia on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in her 100th year. Bessie Balkwill of Orillia, beloved wife of the late Elmer Ross Balkwill. Loving mother of Larry Balkwill, the late Don Thomas and the late Rosemarie Romanowski. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Robert and Amy Martin. Predeceased by her siblings Elmer Martin, Alger Martin, Royce Martin, Joan Crissinger, Laurence Martin, Grace Glenn and Elsie Todoroff. Cremation has taken place. By Bessie's request there will be no visitation or funeral service. If desired, memorial donations to St. Athanasius Church, Orillia would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
