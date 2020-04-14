|
Peacefully at Trillium Manor, Orillia, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in her 66th year. Dear mother of Brian Stanton of Orillia. Also lovingly remembered by her brother Blaine and his wife Lorna and their son Blaine Jr and his family. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Ruth Stanton. Following cremation, interment will take place at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 14, 2020