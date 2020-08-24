Passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia to Vera and Cyril Fralick she is survived by her husband of 50+ years Robert Berton, her son Paul Jason, her world class ballerina granddaughter Emma Mira and her daughter in-law Shirin. Betty had a wonderful life and touched so many of us with her love. She had that singular gift of making everybody feel special. She made friends easily and showed her love and appreciation to everybody who knew her. She will forever remain in our hearts and memories because of that unique ability to find something good in everybody she ever met. In addition to her passion for cooking and leaving a library of cooking books, she loved playing bridge with her friends, attending the arts and travelling with Bob throughout the Caribbean, the USA and most of the European countries. Arrangements entrusted with Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West. In accordance with Betty's wishes, there will be no funeral service or celebration of life. Her family would like to thank Dr. Peter Wells, Collingwood, Dr. Jessica Singh, RVH in Barrie and the professional staff at Campbell House for their exemplary care. If desired, a donation to Georgian Hospice triangle - Campbell House or the R.V.H Cancer centre would be appreciated by her family. To sign Betty's Book of Memories, please visit ww.carruthersdavidson.com