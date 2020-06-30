Betty FELLOWS

With broken hearts we announce the sudden peaceful passing of Betty Lou Fellows of Barrie in her 81st year. Betty was a loving mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed for her great cooking, love of a good game of cards, and her warm smile. She will be greatly missed but not forgotten by those who loved her. Betty will rest next to her beloved husband Ken at St Paul's Cemetery in Barrie. A small service will be held at that time. Details will be available at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 30, 2020.