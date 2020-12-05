Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Barrie on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Thomas Partridge. Cherished mother of Randall (Tammy), Robert and the late Wendy Partridge. Loving grandma of Cory (Melissa), Rayne (Matt) and great-grandma of Travis. Dear sister of the late Edward Jr. and Donna. Betty will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family service will be held at Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to Edgar Community Hall or Dalston United Church or charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca