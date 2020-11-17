Betty enjoyed knitting hats and lap blankets and graciously donated her work to the Alliston community. Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday November 15, 2020 at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Russell Hawker. Loved mother of Marilyn Leek and predeceased by daughter Karen Cowan. Loving grandma of Adam (Karen), Amy, Jenny, Alex (Olinka), Darryl (Gina), Scott (Donald) and great-grandma of Matthew, Nathan, Owen, Josh, Aiden, Toby, Josslyn, Eli, Meeka and Aly. Sister of the late Alex Brock and Phyllis Pirie. Aunt Betty will be missed by Jim (Gayle), Judy, Jane (Laurie) and Lois (Terry). Visitation will be held at Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E. Alliston on Friday November 20 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. A private family invitational service to follow. If so desired memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary or Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated.