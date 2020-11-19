Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Oswald "Ossie" Latondresse. Dear mother of Marlene Lynn and the late Barbara Evans (Lorie Evans). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Janet Evans and Janice Evans (Michael Kerton). Sadly missed by her sister Mary Senkiew and brother Don Stewart. Betty will be fondly remembered by her nieces and many friends. A private family service was held at St. Margaret's Cemetery. If desired, donations in her name may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.



