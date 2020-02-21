|
|
Died peacefully with her daughters at her side on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice at the age of 88. Betty of Wasaga Beach, formerly of Meaford, is predeceased by her husbands Clifford Wm. Gibson, Lloyd MacDonald and Albert Isaac Porter. Loving mother of Susan (Gordon Bage) and Christine (Andrew Brown) and the late Carolyn Mae Gibson. Cherished grandma of Brent (Tracy) Bage and Shane (Erinn) Bage and great-grandma to Valarie, Amanda, Tyler, Brookelynn, Hayden, Chase, Alexis, Gavin, Colbey, Bentley and Adleigh. She will also be missed by Ruth (Denis Davis) to whom she was Mom Betty, her church families and her friends and neighbours. Friends were received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service was held at the Wasaga Community Church, 278 Main Street, Wasaga Beach on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 o'clock. Reception followed. Private Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. If desired, a donation to the Wasaga Community Church, Cook Street Pentecostal Church, Meaford or Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation would be appreciated by Betty's family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 21, 2020