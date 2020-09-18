Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday September 11, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital at the age of 88. Loving wife of the late Gerard Maheu. Betty will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and extended family. As to Betty's wishes there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. The family would like the thank the doctors, nurses, all staff and residence at Georgian Bay Seniors Lodge for the love and care you showed Betty well she was a resident there. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to Parkinson's disease or the Canadian Cancer Society
