Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital Midland, Ontario with his family by his side on Saturday November 21, 2020, in his 80th year. Predeceased by the love of his life, Bonnie his wife of 50+ years. Loving Dad of Nancy Adams-Lefaive & her husband Stephen Lefaive Sr. of Wyebridge, Sally Adams (Ron Barr) of Claremont. Loving Grandpa to Stephen Lefaive Jr., Spencer Lefaive & Lily Graham. Predeceaded by his parents Munroe and Lila Adams, his parents in law Ossie and Jessie Downer, his brothers William (Joan), John, Douglas, Gerald (Beryl) and sister Vera (Harold) Nichols. Brother-in-law to Linda (Evertte) Marshall, Gail Downer (Gary) James (Dawn) Downer, Shane (Pauline) Downer and Shanna (Tom) Bourgeois. 'Uncle Bev' will be remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews. At Bev's request, no formal celebration or funeral. The family is requesting considerations of donations to Georgian Bay General Hospital either http://gbghf.ca
OR by Calling the Hospital at 705-526-1300. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca