1/1
Beverly Eden Scott Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital Midland, Ontario with his family by his side on Saturday November 21, 2020, in his 80th year. Predeceased by the love of his life, Bonnie his wife of 50+ years. Loving Dad of Nancy Adams-Lefaive & her husband Stephen Lefaive Sr. of Wyebridge, Sally Adams (Ron Barr) of Claremont. Loving Grandpa to Stephen Lefaive Jr., Spencer Lefaive & Lily Graham. Predeceaded by his parents Munroe and Lila Adams, his parents in law Ossie and Jessie Downer, his brothers William (Joan), John, Douglas, Gerald (Beryl) and sister Vera (Harold) Nichols. Brother-in-law to Linda (Evertte) Marshall, Gail Downer (Gary) James (Dawn) Downer, Shane (Pauline) Downer and Shanna (Tom) Bourgeois. 'Uncle Bev' will be remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews. At Bev's request, no formal celebration or funeral. The family is requesting considerations of donations to Georgian Bay General Hospital either http://gbghf.ca OR by Calling the Hospital at 705-526-1300. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved