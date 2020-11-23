May 1934 - November 2020 Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandma, Auntie, Friend, Teacher, Artist, Writer, Photographer, Gardener, Intrepid Traveller Bev passed away peacefully at Grove Park Home in Barrie on November 19 in her 86th year. Bev is survived by her husband of almost 67 years Allan Neill, their daughters Gwen Hayes, Christina Neill, son Doug Neill, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sisters Alex White and Bonnie Plourde, and extended family across Canada and in the UK. Bev was born in East York in 1934, and except for a few early years in California, she grew up in the Rouge Valley and the Beaches, and as a teenager in Nobleton. She attended Weston Collegiate and received her teaching certificate after completing Normal School in 1952. Bev and Allan married and started their family while living in Nobleton. In 1960 they moved to the Stayner area and then purchased their own 100 acre farm on Concession 7 (Sunnidale Road) in what was then Sunnidale Township. Bev taught elementary school, art at Collingwood Collegiate, and extension courses for Georgian College. Bev and Allan moved to Barrie in 1974, where Bev created a gardener's paradise. In her 30's Bev had gone back to school at Georgian College where she studied Art & Interior Design. After graduating she undertook design projects and art commissions, and became an award-winning Batik artist. Bev had so many interests and she pursued them all. She created a comfortable home, beautifully crafted fabrics, films, pottery, paintings; she illustrated and wrote stories for children, loved music and theatre, was an avid skier and a strong swimmer. She joined many organizations including the Barrie Opera Guild, and she became a literacy tutor. She always loved to dance. Bev had a highly successful career in real-estate, which suited her interests, energy-levels and love of meeting new people. Taking pictures of her listings morphed into a keen interest in photography and as she'd always had a huge desire to see the world, Bev travelled, mostly with Allan, sometimes with a group - Great Britain, the US, Europe, Egypt, Mediterranean, Caribbean, Alaska, China, South America and Antarctica in 2004 are just a few of the many trips she captured in photos, essays and articles, some of which were published in local media. These adventures were augmented by decades of camping in Provincial Parks all across Canada. She became very interested in philosophy, history and genealogy, and much of her later travels centered on ancestry which she augmented with notes of historical context and photos of past and present. She tapped out hundreds of letters, and thousands of pages of stories on her portable typewriter, compiled them into booklets, photocopied and sent them off to her family so that we'd all know our roots and our kinship. Bev's family was important to her and she looked out for us all with fierce dedication. Highly sensitive, intelligent and outspoken, Bev also had well-tuned radar for any sort of bafflegab, injustice or hypocrisy. She had an acute sense of fairness and a temperament suited to delivering assertive arguments to counter anything she may have perceived as unjust, inaccurate, or holding her or her family back. Pair up any character contrast you can think of and Bev was all of that and more; resigned yet hopeful, optimistic yet pessimistic, mired in melancholy or vibrantly happy. She always meant well, had strong values and a full life, and we all learned a great deal about the strength of ourown character from her. By 2006 it looked as if Bev had the beginnings of Parkinson's disease, but she was eventually diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), an uncommon brain disorder that causes serious problems affecting movement and everything else. So Bev did what she always did - took control of her situation, got her affairs in order and focused on rigorous self-advocacy to retain her independence. Then she focused on learning how to live with PSP and eventually how to graciously accept help from others. She never stopped participating and always made new friends. Bev found a most welcome sense of community at Grove Park Home and a sense of inner peace, and for that we are all extremely grateful. Our sincerest thanks to everyone at Grove Park Home for years of compassionate care, and particularly these past few months. Bev will be interred at Barrie Union Cemetery. Donations in Bev's memory for Grove Park Home will be greatly appreciated. Remembrances can be left at legacy.com