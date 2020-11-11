1/1
Passed away peacefully at the Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie, ON on Sunday the 8th of November in his 97th year. Bill was born in Ottawa and spent 32 years in the Canadian military as a member of the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps and as a Peacekeeper in Sinai with the UN. He retired at Base Borden in 1972 as the base transportation officer. He and his wife Helen (Purvis of Selkirk, Manitoba) settled in Grand Bend, Ontario in 1972 after retiring from military service then moved to Meaford in 1986. After Helen passed away in 2008 Bill moved to Barrie. He is survived by his daughter Jo-Anne and her husband Bruce Gunn who retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force, and their daughter Leighanne her husband Brooks Whittington and their son Everett who live in Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by son Richard of Barrie and his daughter Danielle, who lives in Gravenhurst. Major Martin will be cremated and his remains will join Helen's (Private Helen Purvis, Canadian Women's Army Corps) in the Canadian Forces National Military Cemetery in Ottawa. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 11, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service
19 Ross Street
Barrie, ON L4N 1E8
(705) 734-7616
