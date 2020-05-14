It is with sadness we announce the passing of Blaine Rolland on May 7, 2020; in his 61st year. Loving husband and childhood sweetheart of Treena. Proud father of Jordan Rolland and Mike Maine. Brother of James Rolland and wife Donna and Caroline Rolland. Forever in the hearts of Toni Snake, Tom Sheppard and Dan Sheppard. Blaine will be remembered by many as a kind-hearted man who enjoyed the normalcy and simplicity of life. His skilled craftsmanship as a stone mason is displayed and remembered in many areas around Orillia. Thank you does not even begin to express the gratitude felt by Blaine and his family, to the entire Cardiac Transplant Team at UHN for your ongoing measures of empathy and professionalism. A special mention of thanks to our coordinators Kyra and Stella who have been there from the very beginning and to Dr. Phyllis Billia for your passion, expertise and friendship; we truly have been blessed by each and everyone of you. In memory of Blaine and in honour of Dr. Billia, memorial donations to the Dr. Phyllis Billia Research Fund at Toronto General and Western Hospital would be gratefully appreciated by the family and can be made directly through the following link (tgwhf.ca/tribute) or the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.