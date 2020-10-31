Passed away at home on the shores of Georgian Bay on Thanksgiving Monday, October 12, 2020, surrounded by close family after a second bout of cancer. Blair will be sadly missed by his wife Heather of 52 years, daughter Brooke (John), son Max (Paige), and granddaughters Olive (7) and Penny (4). He is survived by his brother Stephen, and sister Meredith, and a loving and supportive extended family. The Beach House on the shores of Georgian Bay is where Blair poured his soul, and his passion led to a place where generations of family and friends have come together to create memories of their own - which is exactly as he had intended. His legacy will live on for years to come. A celebration of Blair's life is tentatively planned to take place in the spring or fall of 2021, at a time and place where we can hopefully share memories of Blair arm in arm. Memorial donations may be made in Blair's honour to Apraxia Kids; a cause dear to his heart. Details on this cause as well as the opportunity to share stories and photos of Blair can be found at www.blairkerrigan.com
