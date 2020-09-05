1/
Blanche Edna RYAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Blanche Ryan (nee Phillips) of Woodland Beach in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Cliff Ryan. Dear mother of Paul Ryan (Linda Miller) of Scarborough, Sheila Ryan of Etobicoke, and Maura Ryan (Roderick Smith) of Oakville. Loved grandmother of James and Alyson. Sister of the late Harvey and Frank. A private family service will be held at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home. Cremation with inurnment at Allenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Tiny Marsh would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved