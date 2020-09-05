Passed away peacefully at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Blanche Ryan (nee Phillips) of Woodland Beach in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Cliff Ryan. Dear mother of Paul Ryan (Linda Miller) of Scarborough, Sheila Ryan of Etobicoke, and Maura Ryan (Roderick Smith) of Oakville. Loved grandmother of James and Alyson. Sister of the late Harvey and Frank. A private family service will be held at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home. Cremation with inurnment at Allenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Tiny Marsh would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 5, 2020.