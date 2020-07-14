1/1
Bob (John Robert) Cascagnette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the Georgian Manor on July 7, 2020, in his 87th year. He was predeceased by his loving wife Beth (nee Ganton) and son Timothy. He will be sadly missed by his children, Debbie, Rob and Jane and remembered by his 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Bob was a well known and active community member. When he returned to Penetangushene with his young family in 1967 he started up The Cascagnette Insurance Agency which he ran until he retired. He was active in local, provincial and federal politics and volunteered on many committees. Bob served on the Penetang Town council for many years as a Council member and Deputy Reeve. The family would like to thank the staff at Georgian Manor. Their care and dedication especially during these difficult times was truly inspirational. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, July 16th but due to COVID 19 regulations numbers are limited, and as such attendance is by invitation only. For those who wish to do so, memorial donations can be made to Tomkins House Hospice or Diabetes Canada. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremtioncentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LeClair Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved