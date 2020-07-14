Passed away at the Georgian Manor on July 7, 2020, in his 87th year. He was predeceased by his loving wife Beth (nee Ganton) and son Timothy. He will be sadly missed by his children, Debbie, Rob and Jane and remembered by his 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Bob was a well known and active community member. When he returned to Penetangushene with his young family in 1967 he started up The Cascagnette Insurance Agency which he ran until he retired. He was active in local, provincial and federal politics and volunteered on many committees. Bob served on the Penetang Town council for many years as a Council member and Deputy Reeve. The family would like to thank the staff at Georgian Manor. Their care and dedication especially during these difficult times was truly inspirational. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, July 16th but due to COVID 19 regulations numbers are limited, and as such attendance is by invitation only. For those who wish to do so, memorial donations can be made to Tomkins House Hospice or Diabetes Canada. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremtioncentre.ca