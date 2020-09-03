the family of the late Bob Hustins would like to thank the following people, Kim RN, Sherri, Kim, Ted and Mark, and Wayne all PSW's from St. Eliz for their compassionate care and good humour over a number of years. Thank you to Dr. David Ripley our hospice visitor for his Tuesday visits to Bob and Riley. Thank you to friends, neighbours and work collegues for cards, flowers and meal gift cards, Hope Chapel for cemetary flowers, Sarah for an amazing shepherds. All were greatly appreciated. The support from all at Bob's graveside service was uplifting for Doug, Jeff and myself. With sincere thanks, Linda, Doug and Jeff Hustins



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store