1/
Bob Hustins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
the family of the late Bob Hustins would like to thank the following people, Kim RN, Sherri, Kim, Ted and Mark, and Wayne all PSW's from St. Eliz for their compassionate care and good humour over a number of years. Thank you to Dr. David Ripley our hospice visitor for his Tuesday visits to Bob and Riley. Thank you to friends, neighbours and work collegues for cards, flowers and meal gift cards, Hope Chapel for cemetary flowers, Sarah for an amazing shepherds. All were greatly appreciated. The support from all at Bob's graveside service was uplifting for Doug, Jeff and myself. With sincere thanks, Linda, Doug and Jeff Hustins

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved