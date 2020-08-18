Passed away peacefully with his family at Barrie's RVH on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Bob will always be remembered as a wonderful husband and fabulous father, a fun and loving Poppa and uncle. Bob's favourite places included skiing at Snow Valley, baseball diamonds and football fields, cooking and baking in his kitchen, designing and maintaining his beautiful gardens and relaxing in "his chair" watching the Detroit Tigers. Bob is survived by his wife Muriel, sons Rob (Kim), and Todd (Barb) and grandchildren Annie, Mary and Michael. Brothers Brian (Katie) and Alan (Gail). Nieces and nephews Brianna, Jarom, Jamie, Mark and David. His sister in-law Margaret Baskerville. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the RVH Cancer Centre. The Johns family is so appreciative of the wonderful care he received from the health care team in the palliative care centre. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.