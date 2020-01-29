|
|
Surrounded by the love of family and friends, Bonnie (Yvonne) Brennan passed away peacefully at Campbell House Collingwood. Born in Lindsay Ontario, Bonnie grew up in Mimico and graduated from Ryerson Radio and Television Arts in 1956. Her career began at CHCH-TV Hamilton and CBC Television in Toronto. In 1962 she became Executive Director of the National Catholic Communications Centre (Toronto), an office of the Catholic Bishops of Canada. In 1974 she became Director of the Office of Public Information (English language) of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (Ottawa). Bonnie was elected chair of the North American Broadcast Section of the World Association for Christian Communications (NABSWACC) Interchurch Communications, and was the Canadian member of the Central Committee of the WACC. She also served as a member of the Religious Advisory Board of the CBC. Bonnie was awarded a Gabriel by the Catholic Broadcasters Association of the USA, a Pioneer Award by NABSWASCC and a Papal medal for her work in religious communications. Retiring in 1990, Bonnie moved to Tiny Township near Wasaga Beach, Ontario. In retirement, she served for several years as a communications consultant to the national executive of the Catholic Women's League and worked on several committees and projects for the Archdiocese of Toronto and the parish of St Patrick's/St Noel Chabanel in Wasaga Beach. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and John, brothers Ernest (Marjorie), William (Marie), sisters Margaret Baird (David), Mary Trafford (Fred), Rita Crowe (Gerald). Bonnie will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, as well as cousins and long-time friends. Bonnie would like to thank Dr Kitai, Campbell House and the many close friends and family who assisted her at the end of her life. Visitation to be held at Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Parish prayers at 8:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 106 Yonge Street North, Elmvale on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 o'clock with reception to follow. Spring Interment Wasaga Beach Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Campbell House Collingwood (through Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation) or the would be appreciated. For further information and to sign Bonnie's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020