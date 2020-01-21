|
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Bonnie Marguerite Goldthorpe on January 15, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Care Centre. Bonnie was born September 27, 1942 in Montreal and was raised in Toronto. She lived most of her life in Mississauga and Barrie. Bonnie is survived by her husband and best friend Ken of 53 years, son Ron (Laurie) and granddaughters Ali and Jamie. She is also survived by her sister Vicki Donnelly (Ian), mother-in-law Pearl Goldthorpe, sisters-in-law, Valerie Hains, Evelyn Crocker (John) and Denise Foster as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Gary Hains. Bonnie lived her life to the fullest while dealing with a number of health issues. She loved spending time at the farm with Ken during the summer months. Gardening was her passion and you could always be assured of receiving the best tomatoes in the area. She also enjoyed craft sale tours with Vicki and being creative with sewing projects. She loved her family as her face would light up whenever Ron would call or visit. Her granddaughters were her greatest pride as displayed by the number of photographs of them in her home. Bonnie was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved their gatherings with their vibrant red hats. Her biggest health challenge was dealing with her Polycystic Kidney diagnosis. She was given a second chance at life in 2011 when she received a kidney transplant. Unfortunately, her kidney rejected in 2015 which resulted in a multitude of health issues thereafter. Through all her health struggles, Ken had been her constant care giver while supporting, encouraging and comforting her until her passing. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions are welcome to the PKD Foundation of Canada. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
