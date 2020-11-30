Passed away peacefully after a long struggle with cancer with her cherished long time companion Dennis Taylor holding her hand at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 72, of Coldwater and formerly of Barrie. Survived by her daughter Melissa Shirley (Andrew), her grandsons Ian and Pierce, by her niece Debbie Klein, and her uncle Bob White. Will also be missed by the White and Cerswell families. Because of regulations due to COVID-19, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Brenda may be made to Hospice Simcoe, Barrie and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705) 686-3344. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com