Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Brenda Elizabeth Burston

Brenda Elizabeth Burston Obituary
Peacefully at her home in Tottenham, on Saturday December 21st, 2019. Brenda (Sheppard) in her 94th year, beloved wife of the late Pastor Ron Burston. Loving mother of Michael (Ursel), Paul (Belinda), John (Wendy), Sheila (David) Kennedy, and Judy (Wallace) Olenyk. Sadly missed by her 15 grandchildren and her numerous great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Denis. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and her sister-in-law Phyllis. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477 on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 from 11:00 am until time of funeral service, in the chapel, at 1:00 pm. Donations to the would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
