Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
Brenda (Howard) Erb

Passed away suddenly at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving mother of Jason Erb (Asma) and Darren Erb (Jodie). Grandma of Brooke, Adam, Peyton, Olivia and Zaina. Cherished sister of Linda Spadaro, Marie Wilson and David Howard (Jessie Zhang-Howard). She will be sadly missed and remembered by her extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Nicholls Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30th from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Midland S.P.C.A. or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020
