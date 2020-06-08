Brenda (Clarke) GOLDSMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on June 5, 2020 in her 55th year. Cherished wife of 29 years to Chuck and adoring mother of Samantha, Mallory (Tyson) Shushkewich, and Zachary. Beloved daughter of Diane (predeceased) and Bernard Clarke, and dear sister of Mary-Lou (Luis) Martinez. Will be sadly missed by her many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Brenda was a long time employee of the Ontario Government, dedicating 34 years to the OPP and Correctional Services. A private funeral for immediate family will be held, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved