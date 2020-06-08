Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on June 5, 2020 in her 55th year. Cherished wife of 29 years to Chuck and adoring mother of Samantha, Mallory (Tyson) Shushkewich, and Zachary. Beloved daughter of Diane (predeceased) and Bernard Clarke, and dear sister of Mary-Lou (Luis) Martinez. Will be sadly missed by her many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Brenda was a long time employee of the Ontario Government, dedicating 34 years to the OPP and Correctional Services. A private funeral for immediate family will be held, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 8, 2020.