Passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 57. Brenda was born in Sudbury, Ontario to parents Eila and Hans Huhtanen. Throughout her life Brenda was an avid reader and loved to listen to music, she could read for hours while listening to her music. She loved to travel and like her dad, loved the Toronto Maple Leafs. Her absolute favourite thing to do was to spend time at Wavy Lake Camp. Brenda's parents bought their camp lot in 1969 and enjoyed many years camping with friends and family. Brenda described it as "our little piece of Heaven on Earth". Brenda was always there when you needed her, and was a wonderful caretaker to both of her parents Eila and Hans. She had a very close relationship with her co-workers at The Bay at Georgian Mall, Barrie and will be truly missed by her circle of friends. Brenda will be sadly missed by her nephew Andrew Tulloch. Andrew and Brenda had a special relationship and she was known as Aunt "D" as when Andrew was little he could not pronounce Brenda and Aunt "D" stuck. Brenda was like a second mother to Andrew and she will be missed beyond words. Brenda is predeceased by her parents Eila (2017) and Hans (2020). Loving sister of Peggy (Rick) Tulloch and Glen (Mary-Anne) Huhtanen. Proud aunt to Andrew Tulloch. Brenda will be missed by many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and her furry friend, Brady. At Brenda's request there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers a donation to your local humane society, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) or the War Amps would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.