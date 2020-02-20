|
|
Died peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 68. Brenda of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of Joseph Reinhardt. Loving mother of Bradley (Katrina Sein) and Jennifer (John Wilson). Cherished grandma of Beaumont. Dear sister of Elizabeth, Janet, Kenny, Danny and John and sister-in-law of Linda, Barbara, Karen, Kim, Ruth, Cindy and Mark. She will also be missed by her many friends including her fellow snowbirds in Myrtle Beach and her neighbours. Brenda was a kind, determined and proud woman who cherished her family. She loved to shop and travel and particularly enjoyed walking the shoreline of the ocean and listening to the waves. She will be missed. A special thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses of Collingwood Hospital and ICU unit. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home. If desired, a donation to the Scleroderma Society or Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by her family. To sign Brenda's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020