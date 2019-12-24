|
|
Passed away at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Monday, December 16, 2019 in her 75th year. Brenda Break (nee Hayes), beloved wife of Gordon Break of 53 years. Loving mother of Randy Break and Christine Coutts (David). Loving grandmother of Ryan, Blair, Zachary, Cameron and Candace. Dear sister of Nancy Corbett (Arnold), Willy Hayes (Janet), Verna Longley (Roger), Gene Hayes (Marjorie), Gary Hayes (Lucy), Tammy Harkness (Andy), Jody Hayes and the late Ralph Hayes. By family request no visitation or service will be held at this time. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Kidney Foundation through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia. Messages of condolence are also welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 24, 2019