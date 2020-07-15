1/
Brenda MILLSON
(age 83 from Shelburne Ontario) passed away peacefully at the Shelburne Residence Retirement & Nursing Home on July 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved mother of Mike (Cathy) Debbie (Steve) and Cindy (Bill). She will be sadly missed by her 6 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A private service will be held at the W. John Thomas Funeral Home in Alliston. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer society would be greatly appreciated www.thomasfuneralhome.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
