Brian Allan PATTERSON
Passed away peacefully at his home in Orillia, with family by his side on Friday, September 11th, 2020 in his 57th year. Dearly loved son of Allan and Dorothy Patterson. Loving brother of Cheryl Mullin (John). Dear uncle of Joshua (Jessie) and Jessica (Tyler). Proud great-uncle of Wyatt and Raegan Elliott and George Mullin. Much loved by his aunts, uncles and cousins and his church family. Brian's great hugs, smile and sense of humour will be greatly missed. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Marc Italiano and Dr. David Alexander for their kindness and compassionate care. Thanks to the kind visiting nurses and PSWs who cared for him. loving support of Rev. Linda Patton-Cowie will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia on Sunday, October 4th 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A private funeral service, by invitation only, will follow at 1:30 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Presbyterian Church or to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation through the Simcoe Funeral Home (705-327-0221). Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca As the COVID-19 restrictions/mandates continue to evolve, we are placing health and safety of our families, staff and community at our highest priority. In order to keep everyone as safe as possible, we kindly ask that all guests, wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Please refrain from shaking hands or having direct contact with each other if not in the same household or their established 10-person social circle.


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
