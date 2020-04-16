Home

Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Peacefully at his home in Orillia on Thursday April 9, 2020, at the age of 76. Brian Barlow, beloved husband and best friend of Carol Barlow (nee Hughes). Loving father of Dawn Kavanaugh (Barry) and Dean Barlow (Shelby Guthrie). Loved grandfather of Brendan, Carter (Lya), Nathan, Colby and Kiefer. Survived by his sister Arlene Walsh (Jim). Brian will be missed by many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews family and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Soldiers One at O.S.M.H. as well as Krista Hastings and the Bayshore Home Health team. A special thank you to Dr. O. Sochaniwskyj and Katherine Olive from Bayshore for their extraordinary care and compassion. As per Brian's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Mariposa House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 16, 2020
