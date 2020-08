The Family of the late Brian Morden would like to express our sincere gratitude to all those who have offered kindness, support and sympathy during this difficult time. A special Thank you to all those who participated in the memorial drive by -- an incredible tribute. Brian's was a life well lived. We Thank you for your part in the many loving memories we share. Lynn, Becky (Mike) Jillian and families



