April 15, 1948 - July 7, 2020 Sadly, early in the morning of July 7th, Brian Morden passed peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland. Brian was the son of Charles and Frances Morden and is survived by his loving wife Lynn, daughters Becky (Mike) and Jillian, best Papa to Bryson, Sophie and Maxwell, Master to his "Furry" four legged friends Mayha and Mishka. Brian was a proud, honourable and most giving family man, admired in many ways by many in the community. He was very accomplished known for his incredible integrity and work ethic as the President and CEO of Morden Construction from taking over the business in 1965 to his retirement. Brian was extremely proud to have served as Worshipful Brother of the Victoria Lodge since 1972 to present. He served as Worshipful Master in 1981. Brian was also a longtime member of the Rameses Shriners. Brian always had a special caring for animals, especially all the four legged furry friends he had rescued over the years, being very generous and giving to various animal charitable causes. He also cherished music, especially rock & country, loved to golf and ride the country roads on his Harley. The family wishes to convey our heartfelt thank you to Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital for the special and compassionate care. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Brian may be made to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation or Precious Paws Rescue, Simcoe County would be greatly appreciated and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). In honour of Brian, the Family is planning a Memorial Drive-By at the Family Residence, 1775 Georgian Heights Boulevard, Waubaushene, on Saturday July 18th from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal".