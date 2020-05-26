Brian John HURST
Brian Hurst of Cookstown. It is with great sadness that we announced he passed away at Matthews House, Alliston on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Vickie for 50 years. Loving father of Ryan and his wife Aeisha Hurst, Shannon and her husband Gaelan McComb and Golden Retriever Abby. Predeceased by brother Bruce and sister-in-law Barb Hurst. Uncle of Carolyn Tucker (Harry) and Michael Hurst (Robin). Also a great-uncle and great-great-uncle to many. A private family service was held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Cookstown United Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice in memory of Brian would be appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown)

Published in Simcoe County News on May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul F. Kent Funeral Home
16 King Street North
Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0
