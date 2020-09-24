1/
Brian Kenneth PERKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It was with great sadness that Brian passed away at the age of 59, at his home in Palgrave, ON on April 5, 2020. Because of the Covid-19 crisis we were not able to celebrate his life then, however Brian's family, William (Bill) and Antoinette (Toni) Perkins and Beverly, Ken and Shannyn Bald will now be having a Celebration of Life to share memories, stories, to laugh, to cry and remember what a wonderful person Brian was. The Celebration will take place at the Penetanguishene Legion Branch 68 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They ask that everyone respect the Covid-19 restrictions that are currently in place. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved