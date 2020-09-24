It was with great sadness that Brian passed away at the age of 59, at his home in Palgrave, ON on April 5, 2020. Because of the Covid-19 crisis we were not able to celebrate his life then, however Brian's family, William (Bill) and Antoinette (Toni) Perkins and Beverly, Ken and Shannyn Bald will now be having a Celebration of Life to share memories, stories, to laugh, to cry and remember what a wonderful person Brian was. The Celebration will take place at the Penetanguishene Legion Branch 68 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They ask that everyone respect the Covid-19 restrictions that are currently in place. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.