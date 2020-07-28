On July 24, Brian MacPhail Jones, who was so lucky in life and love, passed away. Predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Vivian Archer. Brian found love again on March 12, 2008 when he married Dianne White and they were fortunate enough to share 12 years together. Brian's legacy of love has been passed onto his seven children, ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Bradley (Judi) children Perianne (Joel) and daughter Vivia and Kieran (Anna), Robert (Annette), Rodney (Jennifer) children Katy and Gregory, Roger (Barb), Ian (Barbara) children Charlotte (Rob) and Joshua, Sylvia (David) children Dawson and Jamie, Chris (Rina) children Colter and Carson. Brian also had the pleasure of sharing his love with Dianne's children Tim (Angela) daughter Valencia, Lisa and daughter Jessica, Cheryl (Brian) son Riley, Christopher (Jerilee), children Garet and Chelsea. Blessed to have lived in Tay Township all his life after attending the University of Guelph where he developed friendships that continued over his lifetime. Dad believed in giving back and supporting his community. He was an active member of Unity United Church in Vasey; served on Tay Township council and committees; was a University of Guelph alumni; a member of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture and a canvasser for over 30 years for the Cancer Society. Brian will be remembered for his love of current affairs, politics, history and most importantly engaging with people and asking questions. Please share your favourite Brian stories with Dianne and family, because he always loved a great story! Memorial donations would be welcome to Unity United Church, 4967 Vasey Road, Midland, ON, L4R 4K3 or Hospice Huronia. A private family funeral was held at Lynn-Stone Funeral Home in Elmvale on Wednesday, July 29th . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com